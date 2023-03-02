TRAFFIC ALERT: Somerville intersection blocked by tractor-trailer caught in ditch

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns drivers to expect delays near the intersection of Alabama highways 67 and 36 in Somerville.
Video shared by the sheriff's office shows a tractor-trailer that apparently ran partially off road while attempting a turn. A roadside ditch prevented the tractor-trailer's driver from getting the truck's wheels back onto the road, leaving it trapped until a tow truck arrives, the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff's deputies and Somerville police officers are at the scene.
