TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover wreck reported on Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals

Crews are on the scene of a rollover wreck at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Pasadena Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
Use an alternate route if possible. Extra caution is advised.
Expect delays in the area until the roadway is cleared.
Crews are on the scene of a rollover wreck at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Pasadena Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
Use an alternate route if possible. Extra caution is advised.
Expect delays in the area until the roadway is cleared.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.comHave a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com