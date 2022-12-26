TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closing due to ice in Madison, Morgan counties

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations around one half inch, with a few
locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges
and overpasses. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 444 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The very light snow will continue to produce minor accumulations
and intermittent visibility reductions between now and 645 PM CST.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closing due to ice in Madison, Morgan counties

TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

LATEST: As of 5:19 p.m., all of Memorial Parkway as well as Plummer Road between Research Park Boulevard and Jordan Lane in Huntsville was closed due to ice.

If you are involved in a wreck in Huntsville but no one is injured and the vehicles are still operable, Huntsville Police ask that you do not call them for assistance. Instead, move your vehicles to a safe location and exchange information with anyone else who was involved in the wreck.

Full story:

Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if at all possible due to hazardous weather-related road conditions:

  • Plummer Road, between Research Park Boulevard and Jordan Lane
  • Sparkman Drive northbound, between Pulaski Pike and Blue Spring Road
  • ALL of Memorial Parkway
  • Green Mountain Road
  • Bankhead Parkway/Gaslight Way
  • Governors Drive/Monte Sano Boulevard
  • Northbound and southbound Whitesburg Road bridge
  • Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway
  • Overpasses and elevated portions of Interstate 565
  • Chapman Mountain

Many roads not included on this list are impassable or iced over, police said. Stay home and off the roads if at all possible. If you must get out, use extreme caution.

If you are involved in a minor wreck in Huntsville with no injuries and your vehicle is still operable, the police department asks that you do not call for police assistance. Instead, move your vehicle to a safe area and exchange information with anyone involved in the wreck, police advised.

City of Madison

As of 4:40 p.m. Monday, Eastview Drive in Madison was also impassable, according to Madison Police.

Morgan County

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department had shut down U.S. 231 North, near the new bridges heading toward Huntsville.

No traffic is allowed down the mountain at this time. Drivers are advised to use Union Hill Road and travel off the mountain to Alabama 36. 

