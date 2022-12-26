TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closing due to ice in Madison, Morgan counties

LATEST: As of 5:19 p.m., all of Memorial Parkway as well as Plummer Road between Research Park Boulevard and Jordan Lane in Huntsville was closed due to ice.
If you are involved in a wreck in Huntsville but no one is injured and the vehicles are still operable, Huntsville Police ask that you do not call them for assistance. Instead, move your vehicles to a safe location and exchange information with anyone else who was involved in the wreck.
Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if at all possible due to hazardous weather-related road conditions:
- Plummer Road, between Research Park Boulevard and Jordan Lane
- Sparkman Drive northbound, between Pulaski Pike and Blue Spring Road
- ALL of Memorial Parkway
- Green Mountain Road
- Bankhead Parkway/Gaslight Way
- Governors Drive/Monte Sano Boulevard
- Northbound and southbound Whitesburg Road bridge
- Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway
- Overpasses and elevated portions of Interstate 565
- Chapman Mountain
Many roads not included on this list are impassable or iced over, police said. Stay home and off the roads if at all possible. If you must get out, use extreme caution.
City of Madison
As of 4:40 p.m. Monday, Eastview Drive in Madison was also impassable, according to Madison Police.
Morgan County
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department had shut down U.S. 231 North, near the new bridges heading toward Huntsville.
No traffic is allowed down the mountain at this time. Drivers are advised to use Union Hill Road and travel off the mountain to Alabama 36.