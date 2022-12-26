TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closed due to ice in Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Morgan counties

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations around one half of an inch, with a few locally higher amounts. * WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman counties. In Tennessee, Franklin county. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses. This will result in hazardous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&