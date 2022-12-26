TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads closed due to ice in Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Morgan counties

As of 6:44 p.m. Monday, all county roads and bridges in Jackson County are impassable, as well as all roads in the town of Bridgeport and several roads in Marshall County.
See the full list of closed roads below.
Huntsville
Huntsville Police advises motorists to avoid the following areas/roads if at all possible due to hazardous weather-related road conditions:
- Research Park Boulevard
- Plummer Road, between Research Park Boulevard and Jordan Lane
- Sparkman Drive northbound, between Pulaski Pike and Blue Spring Road
- ALL of Memorial Parkway
- Cecil Ashburn Drive
- Green Mountain Road
- Bankhead Parkway/Gaslight Way
- Governors Drive/Monte Sano Boulevard
- Northbound and southbound Whitesburg Road bridge
- Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway
- Overpasses and elevated portions of Interstate 565
- Chapman Mountain
Many roads not included on this list are impassable or iced over, police said. Stay home and off the roads if at all possible. If you must get out, use extreme caution.
If you are involved in a minor wreck in Huntsville with no injuries and your vehicle is still operable, the police department asks that you do not call for police assistance. Instead, move your vehicle to a safe area and exchange information with anyone involved in the wreck, police advised.
Madison County
At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Madison County commissioners announced the following roadways were closed:
- Keel Mountain Road
- South end of Green Mountain Road
Hobbs Island Road was "open but extremely treacherous," according to the county.
City of Madison
As of 4:40 p.m. Monday, Eastview Drive in Madison was also impassable, according to Madison Police.
Marshall County
The following roads have been deemed impassable:
- Union Grove Road
- Fry Gap Road
- Georgia Mountain Road
- Most roads in District 1
- Alabama 69
- Brindlee Mountain
- All city roads in Arab
Marshall County commissioners have crews treating the roads, but it will take time. Residents are highly advised to not travel until roadways are clear.
Morgan County
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the following roads are closed to traffic:
- U.S. 231 North at new bridges
- Apple Grove Road in Union Hill
- Eva Road near Brewer High School
- Hudson Memorial Bridge on U.S. 31, over Tennessee River
- Alabama 36 in Lacey's Spring, near Reeves Peach Farm and at Bean Road
- Alabama 67 from Priceville to Decatur
- Wilhite Road in Falkville
- Bethel Road between Priceville and Falkville
- Alabama 157 at Massey and Danville Road
- U.S. 31 between Hartselle and Falkville
- Upper River Road in multiple locations
- Any bridge, hill or mountain
The sheriff's office warns all roads should be considered impassable, even if they aren't included on this list, and anyone who can avoid traveling at this time is strongly encouraged to do so.
Jackson County
All county roads and bridges are impassable as of 6:45 p.m. Monday. The Jackson County Commission and EMA have issued an advisory against public travel until roadways are cleared. Only emergency vehicles are permitted to travel on county roads or bridges.
The town of Bridgeport has also deemed all its roads impassable.
Limestone County
County commissioners advise using extra caution on roads in the eastern and southern portions of Limestone County.
Additionally, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office advises U.S. 72 east of Interstate 65 has multiple problem areas.