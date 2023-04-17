 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Road blocked as crews respond to residential fire in Somerville

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that Antioch Road in Somerville is blocked as emergency crews respond to a residential fire.

The residence is located in the 400 block of Antioch Road.

Avoid the area if possible.

