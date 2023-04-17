Traffic Alert: Road blocked as crews respond to residential fire in Somerville

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that Antioch Road in Somerville is blocked as emergency crews respond to a residential fire.
The residence is located in the 400 block of Antioch Road.
Avoid the area if possible.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that Antioch Road in Somerville is blocked as emergency crews respond to a residential fire.
The residence is located in the 400 block of Antioch Road.
Avoid the area if possible.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com