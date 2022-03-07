 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Parts of Wall Triana to be closed until Tuesday morning due to fallen power poles

Wall Triana power poles down

UPDATE: Just before 1:30 Monday afternoon, Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations closed Wall Triana Highway between U.S. 72 and Capshaw Road for utility pole replacement work.

Five utility poles were knocked down as strong winds brought a tree down in the area Monday morning.

Electric customers immediately adjacent to Wall Triana Highway and around Jack Clift Boulevard are still impacted by the downed poles.

Repair crews anticipate reopening the north and south bound sections of Wall Triana before the Tuesday morning commute.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

