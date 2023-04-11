 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Part of Pratt Avenue in Huntsville closed until Friday for water main fix

  • Updated
Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed Pratt Avenue from Andrew Jackson Way to Meridian Street to repair damage to a 6-inch water main.

The closure is expected to last through 8 a.m. Friday.

Access to homes and businesses in the affected area will be restricted to side streets only, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Use extreme caution if you are there.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Pratt Avenue closure

City of Huntsville map showing the Pratt Avenue temporary closure.

