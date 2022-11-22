 Skip to main content
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-65 blocked in Morgan County by broken down bus

  • Updated
  • 0
Traffic on I-65 near Priceville

The Morgan County Sheriffs' Office reports Interstate 65 northbound is backed up from the Tennessee River Bridge to just past Exit 334 (Priceville). (Image from ALDO traffic camera on Morgan County Sheriff's Office Twitter account)

The Morgan County Sheriffs' Office reports Interstate 65 northbound is backed up from the Tennessee River Bridge to just past Exit 334 (Priceville).

One lane is closed due to a disabled Greyhound bus blocking the right shoulder.

Expect delays in the area.

Avoid the area if possible.

