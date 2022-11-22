TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-65 blocked in Morgan County by broken down bus By Josh Rayburn Josh Rayburn Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Morgan County Sheriffs' Office reports Interstate 65 northbound is backed up from the Tennessee River Bridge to just past Exit 334 (Priceville). (Image from ALDO traffic camera on Morgan County Sheriff's Office Twitter account) The Morgan County Sheriffs' Office reports Interstate 65 northbound is backed up from the Tennessee River Bridge to just past Exit 334 (Priceville).One lane is closed due to a disabled Greyhound bus blocking the right shoulder.Expect delays in the area.Avoid the area if possible. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Josh Rayburn Digital Content Manager Author twitter Author email Follow Josh Rayburn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WAAY 31 News Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again Apr 9, 2022 News DeKalb County to continue free breakfast, lunch for students Updated Jul 5, 2022 Nation & World Group wielding White nationalist flags march along Boston's Freedom Trail on July 4 weekend Updated Aug 9, 2022 Coronavirus CDC panel to discuss expanding Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot eligibility Updated Dec 1, 2021 News Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison jumping for gold at Tokyo Olympics Updated Dec 1, 2021 News 2 adults, 1 child die from the flu in Alabama Updated Nov 10, 2022 Recommended for you