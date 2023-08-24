Traffic Alert: Overturned dump truck blocks southbound Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake in Huntsville

As of 4:55 pm Thursday, the Huntsville Police Department has closed southbound Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road due to overturned dump truck.
Please use alternate routes.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
As of 4:55 pm Thursday, the Huntsville Police Department has closed southbound Memorial Parkway at Mastin Lake Road due to overturned dump truck.
Please use alternate routes.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com