Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle wreck blocking traffic at Memorial Parkway, Bob Wallace in Huntsville

As of 3:28 p.m. Wednesday, the Huntsville Police Department reports traffic is backing up in the area of Memorial Parkway and Bob Wallace Avenue due to a wreck involving multiple vehicles.

Avoid the area if possible.

