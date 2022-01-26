 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Malfunctioning train blocking Derrick Street near Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

The city of Huntsville reports Derrick Street north of Hall and Holmes avenues under the Memorial Parkway overpass are blocked for 30 minutes to an hour due to a malfunctioning train stopped on the tracks.

