TRAFFIC ALERT: Malfunctioning traffic lights causing delays on Memorial Parkway

Huntsville Police say northbound and southbound traffic are backed up on Memorial Parkway due to traffic lights flashing red in all directions.
Motorists should expect delays and find an alternate route if possible.
