Traffic Alert: Lanes of Alabama 67 in Decatur blocked due to wreck involving motorcycle

Northbound lanes of Alabama 67 near Country Club Road are closed while the Decatur Police Department responds to a wreck.
Police say the wreck involves a motorcycle.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot take an alternate route.
