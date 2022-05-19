 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: Lanes of Alabama 67 in Decatur blocked due to wreck involving motorcycle

Northbound lanes of Alabama 67 near Country Club Road are closed while the Decatur Police Department responds to a wreck.

Police say the wreck involves a motorcycle.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot take an alternate route.

