TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersections closed after train makes emergency stop in Huntsville

UPDATE: As of 8:50 p.m., the mechanical issue had been resolved.
-----
From earlier:
Huntsville Police say a train's emergency stop Thursday has left multiple intersections closed.
Affected intersections are Church and Monroe streets, Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street, and Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street.
The train stopped due to a mechanical issue. There is no time estimate for repairs, police said.
