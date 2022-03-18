Traffic Alert: I-565 roadwork restarts in Huntsville, Madison

Resurfacing work on Interstate 565 resumes Sunday night in Huntsville and Madison.
The work will cover an area on I-565 east of Intergraph Way to just east of the Triana Boulevard overpass.
The work will take place mainly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays through late summer or early fall.
“One thing to look out for, I guess in the coming weeks, is some of the work will be around the ramps and shoulders,” said Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman.
“So, you could be potentially detoured from a ramp.”
The work is part of a more-than-$16-million project to resurface I-565.