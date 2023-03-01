TRAFFIC ALERT: Huntsville Police report several roads becoming impassable due to flooding

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 51 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, COWAN,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FORT PAYNE,
GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 200 AM CST.

* At 1058 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel
Green, Ardmore, Harvest, New Market, Lincoln, Elkmont, Lester,
Elkwood, Toney, Blanche, Taft, Cash Point, Holland Gin, Fisk,
Belleview and Leggtown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY
FOR CENTRAL LIMESTONE, WEST CENTRAL MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN
LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 1042 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Moores
Mill, Tanner, Huntsville International Airport, Harvest, Marshall
Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama
A And M University, Hillsboro, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle
Mina, Capshaw, Ripley, Wheeler and Hampton Cove.

Cars are trapped due to flood waters along University Drive in
Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central
Marshall, southwestern Jackson and southeastern Madison Counties
through 1245 AM CST...

At 1155 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Owens Cross Roads, or 13 miles southeast of Huntsville, moving east
at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Gurley, Section, Woodville,
Pleasant Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Lim Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central
and northeastern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1215 AM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Now through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and spread
across much of the Tennessee Valley this late Wednesday
evening. Additional heavy rainfall and perhaps a few embedded
thunderstorms will continue overnight and into the first half
of Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are then
possible later in the day Thursday into Thursday night,
before ending Friday morning as a line of storms moves
eastward through the area. Total rainfall amounts around 2 to
3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible into
Friday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

TRAFFIC ALERT: Huntsville Police report several roads becoming impassable due to flooding

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Huntsville Police Department reports that due to inclement weather, several roads in the city are becoming impassable.

Please use caution due to flash flooding.

