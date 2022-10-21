TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-565 at University Drive closed in Huntsville due to wreck

The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at mile marker 22 due to a traffic accident.
This is in the area of University Drive.
Please use alternate routes.
Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at mile marker 22 due to a traffic accident.
This is in the area of University Drive.
Please use alternate routes.
Use extreme caution if you are in the area.
Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com