 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-565 at University Drive closed in Huntsville due to wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at mile marker 22 due to a traffic accident.

This is in the area of University Drive.

Please use alternate routes. 

Use extreme caution if you are in the area.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you