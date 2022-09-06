TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines lead to road closure in Madison

Madison Police said Eastview Drive in the area of Athens Boulevard will be closed "for several hours" after a wreck that damaged three utility poles and brought down power lines.
As of 6:28 p.m. Thursday, power had been restored to many customers who lost service due to the damage. Huntsville Utilities crews continue working to restore power to neighborhoods near Eastview Drive.
Police advised motorists to treat any traffic light without power as if it was a four-way stop.
Huntsville Utilities said customers from U.S. 72 south to Old Madison Pike and from Wall Triana Highway east to Slaughter Road experienced outages as a result of the wreck.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.