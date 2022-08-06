TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes portion of I-59 in DeKalb County

One person has died in a crash on Interstate 59 in DeKalb County.
It happened near mile marker 215 in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.
The crash happened in the northbound left lane of the interstate.
It's down to one lane and is expected to remain impacted for several hours, according to the EMA.
ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. when a commercial vehicle went off the road, crashed and became engulfed in flames.
