TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution.
Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
Northbound motorists will be directed to Exit 361 (Elkmont), where they can turn right on Thach Road, then left at Alabama 251 and left again at Main Street in Ardmore. Staying on Main Street will bring motorists back to I-65 at Exit 1 in Tennessee.
Southbound motorists will be directed to Exit 1 (Ardmore) in Tennessee, where they can turn left onto Main Street, then right at Jones Avenue and again at Alabama 53 to rejoin I-65 at Exit 365 in Alabama.
A representative with the Ardmore VFD said the tractor-trailer was carrying sodium methylate solutions in alcohol. The NOAA Office of Response and Restoration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Emergency Management describe the chemical as highly flammable and water-reactive, with the capability to "form explosive mixtures with air."
The chemical is also corrosive to metals and tissue, which is why it's often used to process edible fats and oils or as a catalyst in chemical manufacturing. Direct contact can cause severe burns, while inhaling the vapors can lead to dizziness and asphyxiation.
Athens Fire & Rescue, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Limestone County Emergency Management Agency were among the groups working alongside Ardmore VFD at the scene.
