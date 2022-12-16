 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 01/05/1972.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Ardmore wreck involving volatile chemical on I-65
By David Brazelton

Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. 

Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.

Northbound motorists will be directed to Exit 361 (Elkmont), where they can turn right on Thach Road, then left at Alabama 251 and left again at Main Street in Ardmore. Staying on Main Street will bring motorists back to I-65 at Exit 1 in Tennessee.

Southbound motorists will be directed to Exit 1 (Ardmore) in Tennessee, where they can turn left onto Main Street, then right at Jones Avenue and again at Alabama 53 to rejoin I-65 at Exit 365 in Alabama.

A representative with the Ardmore VFD said the tractor-trailer was carrying sodium methylate solutions in alcohol. The NOAA Office of Response and Restoration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Emergency Management describe the chemical as highly flammable and water-reactive, with the capability to "form explosive mixtures with air."

The chemical is also corrosive to metals and tissue, which is why it's often used to process edible fats and oils or as a catalyst in chemical manufacturing. Direct contact can cause severe burns, while inhaling the vapors can lead to dizziness and asphyxiation.

Athens Fire & Rescue, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Limestone County Emergency Management Agency were among the groups working alongside Ardmore VFD at the scene.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

