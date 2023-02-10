Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler wreck blocking part of Beltline Road in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department reports northbound traffic on Beltline Road near Highway 24 is down to one lane due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you are in the area.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
The Decatur Police Department reports northbound traffic on Beltline Road near Highway 24 is down to one lane due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you are in the area.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com