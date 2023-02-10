 Skip to main content
Traffic Alert: 18-wheeler wreck blocking part of Beltline Road in Decatur

18-wheeler wreck on Beltline Road

Decatur Police Department photo of 18-wheeler wreck on Beltline Road.

 Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department reports northbound traffic on Beltline Road near Highway 24 is down to one lane due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you are in the area.

