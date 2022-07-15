Traffic Alert: 2 people taken to Huntsville Hospital after Jordan Lane wreck

Huntsville Police and HEMSI are responding to the scene of a wreck on Jordan Lane near Holmes Avenue.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck left one person with serious injuries and another with non-life-threatening ones. Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital.
The wreck involved a truck carrying bricks which spilled onto the road.
Southbound lanes of Jordan Lane from Holmes Avenue to Cloverdale Drive are closed, according to HPD. One northbound lane is open.
Officers are waiting on a skid truck to remove the trailer and debris.
Lanes are expected to be closed until approximately 10:00 a.m.
You're asked to avoid the area if at all possible.