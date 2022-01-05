Tracking winter weather again Thursday

The chance for snow and ice makes for a not-so-nice forecast Thursday. As advertised, all of North Alabama is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 AM until 6 PM Thursday. Believe it or not, we're less than 12 hours away from the arrival of this system and there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast.
Let's break it down. Rain vs. snow vs. freezing rain/sleet will all be determined by how far south the cold air makes it. A stationary front will act as the boundary between above freezing and subfreezing temperatures, and there's still some disagreement about exactly where that dividing line will be Thursday. Temperatures in the morning will be in the 30s for most of the area, dropping quickly later in the day. At this point, the most likely outcome is that our bordering counties in Tennessee pick up a little snow and some ice, leading to the bigger risk of travel problems across the state line. That leaves us with a cold rain and maybe a little snow/ice along the Tennessee River.
The biggest concern for basically all of North Alabama, and a higher-confidence aspect of the forecast, is that black ice is likely to develop as cold air rushes in behind the precipitation. We may very well close out the precipitation with a wintry mix, then any moisture left on the roads will freeze quickly. This is a threat that could persist into Friday as temperatures struggle to make it above freezing for much of the day.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it's not all quiet either. By Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast. There's the chance for maybe a couple of thunderstorms on the stronger side, but the severe risk looks generally low at this time. Get ready for another cold snap to start the upcoming work week!