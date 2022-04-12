Tracking Wednesday night's severe threat

The SPC has issued a Moderate (4/5) risk for the mid-Mississippi valley to our west, but most of North Alabama is under a level 2/5 with the Shoals in a 3/5.
During the day Wednesday, it’ll be a windy with gusts to 30 mph from the south and a high near 80 degrees yet again. It doesn’t look like we’ll see much in the way of storm development after the morning activity, so we’ll be watching a line of storms entering from Mississippi close to sunset. What starts as a couple of line segments of storms looks to merge into one main line as the night progresses. The most widespread concern is certainly the damaging wind threat, but a tornado or two will be possible, especially in northwest Alabama. In general, storms should be weakening with eastward progress as instability wanes through the night.
Because these storms are coming ahead of a cold front, expect a dip in temperatures for Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 70s, with lows in the 40s by Thursday night.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s looking like we’ll have a few showers and storms both Saturday and Easter Sunday, but neither day looks like a washout.