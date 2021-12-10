Tracking the severe threat through Saturday morning

There are tornado watches to our northwest, including some counties in Mississippi. It expires at 2 AM. It is likely that these watches will expand eastward through the morning.
Our storm timeline hasn't changed. We're still expecting a very early morning arrival with the storms in the Shoals, so arrival times go:
Shoals: 3AM to 5 AM
I-65 Corridor: 5 AM to 8 AM
Sand Mountain: 8 AM to 11 AM
Tornadoes, the chance for a strong tornado at that, damaging wind, and heavy rain are still the threats we're monitoring. Given the timeline, it's CRITICAL you have a plan as to where you'll go if a warning is issued and how you're going to receive warnings that will WAKE YOU UP.
This line of storms is preceding a cold front and ahead of it, it's going to get windy enough for a Wind Advisory with gusts out of the southwest up to 40 MPH possible. It stays wind, warm and humid until the front passes, after which temperatures drop drastically through the afternoon. It's much quieter Sunday but highs only reach the 50s.