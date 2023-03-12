Tracking sunshine and our next freeze, all in the same week!

 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Unseasonably cooler air will begin to spread into the
Tennessee Valley tonight following the passage of a cold front.
Overnight temperatures will remain just above freezing, but will
be several degrees cooler compared to this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Sunday night will be mostly dry for the rest of the evening but dense cloud cover will persist. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30s meaning you'll definitely want your jacket as you head out the door tomorrow morning.

Sunday Evening Planner

High temperatures will be in the low 50s to start the week with plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday night and Tuesday night will have overnight lows below freezing in the upper 20s and we are in a frost watch for Tuesday morning from 1am-9am. 

Wednesday through the rest of the work-week will feature high temperatures in the 60s with lows in the mid and low 30s. Rain returns by bedtime on Thursday and lasts through the wee-hours of the morning on Saturday. 

TONIGHT: Cloudy, dreary. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny! Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

