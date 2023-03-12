Tracking sunshine and our next freeze, all in the same week!

Sunday night will be mostly dry for the rest of the evening but dense cloud cover will persist. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30s meaning you'll definitely want your jacket as you head out the door tomorrow morning.
High temperatures will be in the low 50s to start the week with plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday night and Tuesday night will have overnight lows below freezing in the upper 20s and we are in a frost watch for Tuesday morning from 1am-9am.
Wednesday through the rest of the work-week will feature high temperatures in the 60s with lows in the mid and low 30s. Rain returns by bedtime on Thursday and lasts through the wee-hours of the morning on Saturday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy, dreary. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny! Highs in the low 50s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.