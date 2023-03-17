 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Tracking St. Patrick's Day rain and our next Freeze Warning!

  • Updated
  • 0

** Freeze Watch in effect Saturday Morning 1 AM - 9 AM**

The heaviest of storms is attached to a cold front that will move through the region as we are waking up and last until about 9am. At at point, we will be left with scattered showers throughout the afternoon ending by about 3pm. That also means that out high temperature of 60 will be reached prior to the cold front moving through. We will sit in the 40s for much of the afternoon today.

St. Patrick's Day Forecast

If you are headed out tonight to celebrate St. Patty's or the weekend in general, temperatures will be in the 30s but conditions will be dry.

St. Patrick's Day Forecast

Saturday morning and Sunday morning both feature Freeze Watches with wake up temperatures in the low 30s and mid-20 respectively. Saturday's high will reach to the low 50s but Sunday's high will only climb to the mid-40s.

Sunshine remains in the forecast for much of the work-week next week with temperatures gradually climbing each day, eventually leading us to spring-time conditions on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun but highs near 80.

FRIDAY: AM storms, lunchtime rain. Highs near 60 reached at breakfast, 40s for much of the day. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, dry. Lows in the low 30s. Freeze Watch in effect 1am-9am. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.

