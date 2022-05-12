Tracking spotty storms this weekend

We're on track for a quiet night with a continued easterly breeze and mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s Friday morning before temperatures warm to the mid-80s during the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible over northeast Alabama during the afternoon and evening, then rain chances increase for the weekend.
Clusters of showers and storms will be approaching from the northwest late Friday night, mostly fizzling by the time they reach North Alabama on Saturday morning. With that said, their "leftovers" should be enough to trigger scattered storms again Saturday afternoon. Even with increased cloud cover, temperatures will once again reach the low to mid-80s.
Isolated activity is expected again Sunday, ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will pass Sunday night, but the rain shouldn't be widespread. There's not much of a drop in temperatures and by next Wednesday, highs will be right back near 90 degrees.