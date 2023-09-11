Tracking rain and major temperature changes for Monday and Tuesday

The sunshine is ours to keep Monday afternoon! High temperatures for the day will sit near 90s with only the slightest hint of a breeze. More cloud cover and some isolated storms will return to the forecast this evening bringing typical summertime pop-ups through tonight. Not all of us will see rain, but note that some will have to run inside, wait out a passing shower, and then go about business as usual.
Tuesday brings several changes to the forecast including scattered rain throughout the morning and late afternoon and storms in the early evening. The rain and storms are coming to us attached to a cold front that will drop our high temperatures significantly in the coming days. High temperatures for the rest of the workweek will sit below average in the low 80s.
Isolated chances for rain are possible Wednesday afternoon but most of us will remain completely dry. Sunshine returns for Thursday before those pesky afternoon pop-ups come back into the forecast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm, isolated evening storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: NW 5 MPH. Chance of rain 10%.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, scattered rain. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NE 5 MPH. Chance of rain 20%.