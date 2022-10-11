Tracking potential for severe storms Wednesday

Clouds continue to increase overnight, but temperatures stay mild in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. Winds will remain gusty overnight.
Wednesday morning starts with a mix of sun and clouds. Our eastern counties could see the arrival of sporadic rain showers as early as noon, but the heaviest rain is due across the northwestern counties of the WAAY 31 viewing area before dinnertime.
A line of storms will move south and east across the region mainly during the late night and early morning hours. The risk for severe weather in our area is 1 out of 5, with the biggest threats being gusty winds, potential ponding on roads and pea-sized hail.
After the storms move out, most of Thursday will be sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. Saturday has the potential to reach 80 degrees before an October chill sets in next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 60. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E at 2 to 5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Line of afternoon showers/storms. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S at 10 to 15 MPH. Gusts 25.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lingering showers/storms. Lows around 60. Wind: W at 5 TO 10 MPH.