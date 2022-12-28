 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee
Valley through 8 AM...

Patchy freezing fog is expected to develop across portions of north
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some isolated areas could
experience visiblities dropping to 1/2 of a mile or less, especially
in locations west of the I-65 corridor and in sheltered valley
locations of northeastern Alabama. This fog will be capable of
depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, especially on
bridges and overpasses. Visibilities will vary significantly given
the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed,
and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Tracking out your next weather-maker and your New Year's Forecast

  • 0

Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s, so if you're headed out early this morning, you'll not only need to bundle up but you'll also need to drive with caution as any left over water on roads will have refrozen overnight.

Despite a frigid start, Wednesday brings much warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine for all.

Wednesday Morning

We will continue to gradually warm through this weekend with high temperatures Thursday- next Tuesday ranging in the low and mid-60s each day.

Heavy rain moves into the Valley Friday afternoon and that will stay with us through dinnertime on New Year's Eve Saturday. If you're going to be staying up late to watch the ball drop, conditions will be dry and in the 50s when we usher in the new year. 2023 starts out in a lovely way with dry conditions, sunshine, and highs in the low 60s on Sunday. More heavy rain returns to the forecast Monday morning and lasts for much of the upcoming work-week.

WEDNESDAY: Some re-freezing possible this morning, sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid-50s. Wind: SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warmer. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

