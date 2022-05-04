Tracking Friday's severe threat

In regard to the extent of Thursday night/Friday's severe threat, the biggest variable will really be the timing of the frontal passage. Some model data indicates the front clearing northeast Alabama before lunchtime, limiting the development of severe storms before the peak of daytime heating. Others are slower, allowing for plenty of warming before the front passes later in the afternoon. Regardless, the severe threat exists and damaging wind, hail, and the risk for tornadoes will be present. Most of North Alabama is in a level 2 out of 5 risk level for Friday as a result.
Once the front passes and storms move into Georgia, we will still likely see a few lingering showers Friday, then drier weather for Mother's Day Weekend. Temperatures will be cooler, too. Highs Saturday reach the mid 70s.