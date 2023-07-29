Tracking Another Hot Weekend

*Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 7 PM Saturday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall.*
Hot, humid weather is here for the weekend. Highs are forecast to remain in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values could be as high as 108.
More pop up showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but models are picking up on a better chance of some storms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning some of the storms during Sunday could be on the stronger side warranting a level 1/5 risk for severe wind and hail.
This hot, largely dry pattern is here to stay much of next week. Highs are forecast to remain in the 90s for the first several days of August.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers Highs in the mid 90s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain: 20%
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: W 5 MPH.