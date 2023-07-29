 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tracking Another Hot Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Advisory

*Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 7 PM Saturday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall.*

Hot, humid weather is here for the weekend. Highs are forecast to remain in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values could be as high as 108.

More pop up showers and storms are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but models are picking up on a better chance of some storms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning some of the storms during Sunday could be on the stronger side warranting a level 1/5 risk for severe wind and hail.

This hot, largely dry pattern is here to stay much of next week. Highs are forecast to remain in the 90s for the first several days of August.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon showers Highs in the mid 90s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain: 20%

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: W 5 MPH.

