Tracking a Wednesday warm-up with isolated showers on the way

Wednesday brings high temperatures in the mid-80s, sitting right at the seasonal average. Dew points, which measure the amount of moisture in the air, are on the rise meaning that we'll be feeling significantly more muggy and humid this week than we were feeling last week. Isolated chances for rain remain in the forecast this afternoon but should be dried up by dinnertime.
Thursday and Friday bring high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s, respectively. Each day brings the chance for isolated lunchtime showers but no day is an all-out washout and not all of us will see rain.
Saturday and Sunday are essentially the perfect weekend summertime days. Highs will be in the low 90s with a slight breeze and mostly sunny skies. Sunday night could see some isolated rain in Sand Mountain, however most of us will remain completely dry throughout the weekend.
The next workweek brings slightly more mild temperatures with highs reaching to the mid-80s and a mix of days of mostly sunshine and days with isolated afternoon rain possible. Friday will bring the heaviest of the rain with scattered showers and storms expected throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.