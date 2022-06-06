Tracheostomy tube shortage has mother fearing the worst

One Shoals-area mom says if her son doesn't get a specific tracheostomy tube, it could be the difference between life and death.
It's another dangerous impact of the supply chain issues on people across the country.
Lauren Hyde is the mother of 4-year-old Colin. She said they're doing the best that they can, but this is an unnerving situation.
Smiths-Medical, the company that manufactures her son's specific tracheostomy tube, doesn't have a timeline for when they will receive any more, which for any parent is frightening news.
"He has to have it to breathe. He cannot breathe without it," said Hyde.
Hyde's son was born with a rare disease known as Emmanuel Syndrome. It affects his airways and has caused a recessed jaw.
In fact, the base of his tongue was positioned so far back that it was obstructing his airway.
So, at just 6 weeks old, Colin received his first trach tube. Getting replacement trach tubes hasn't been an issue until now.
"I was shocked. I never thought in a million years thought that we would have — I mean, it’s an airway, which is vital to people's lives. So I never in a million years thought that this would be an issue," said Hyde.
Hyde said she was told a couple of months ago that the Bivona tracheostomy tubes that her son needs are on back-order, with no date of when they'll receive any more.
"The trachs can only be reused and sterilized about five times. His is a flexed-in trach, so it has a little metal coil piece in it. After about five times, that plastic and silicone will start to break down, and that metal coil will start to poke through," she said.
Which can, unfortunately, cause abrasions in her son's airway.
For now, Hyde has been using trach tubes that have been passed down from people who no longer need them.
But with no end date in sight for this shortage, there is a true fear looming over Hyde and her family.
Hyde was asked how her and her family are planning the next couple of months.
"We are just keeping the trachs. We’re going to clean them, and we sterilize them and hope that they last. That’s all we can do, really," said Hyde.
Hyde said they have about five trach tubes at the moment and each tube needs to be replaced weekly. She said she's reached out to Gov. Kay Ivey about this shortage, and that letter has been forwarded to the Alabama Department of Public Health.