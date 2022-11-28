 Skip to main content
Toys for Tots Shoals Registration

Toys for Tots

Families can now register for Toys for Tots in the Shoals.

In-person registration is open through Saturday, December 3 at the Marine Corps League Headquarters in Sheffield.

Organizers will be on site from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. each day to assist you. 

You will need several items to complete the registration:

  • A social security card and birth certificate for each child
  • A photo ID for parents
  • Proof of residence.

For more information or questions, contact Toys for Tots Shoals at https://www.facebook.com/toysfortotsshoals

