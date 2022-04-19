Toyota's $222 million Huntsville investment puts focus on hybrid electric and traditional engines

Toyota once again is investing in Alabama.
The company announced Tuesday it will spend $222 million at its Huntsville facility to create a new four-cylinder production line for both combustion and hybrid electric engines.
The Huntsville facility also will grow by 114,000 square feet, the sixth expansion since 2003.
Toyota is working toward an electric vehicle focus, but this major expansion is more of a baby step in that direction. The new shift in focus on hybrid production is following market trends industry wide.
Toyota isn't ready to announce plans for expanded full-electric production just yet, but this is a stop gap and signals a long-term investment in keeping this major economic engine running in North Alabama as the industry changes.
“Toyota is committed to electric long-term, but there is not a one-size-fits-all for our consumers now," said Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama Inc. President Jason Puckett.
"We build hybrids on three of our lines now. This one is going to be another line that will give us that option. These plug-in hybrids and electric hybrid engines and vehicles (are a) bridge between where we are today and where we’re going to be in 10 years from now."
Toyota Alabama has the capacity to build 900,000 engines annually and represents a nearly $1.5 billion investment.
Huntsville received the largest chunk of the company’s overall $383 million investment in new engines announced Tuesday. The rest of the funding is going to facilities in Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.
“Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing and Engineering, Toyota, in a prepared statement.
“These investments allow us to meet customer needs and quickly respond to an evolving market. We are committed to investing in the U.S., and our teams are ready to take on this new challenge.”