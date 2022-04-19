Toyota spending $222 million on Huntsville expansion

Toyota once again is investing in Alabama.
The company announced Tuesday it will spend $222 million at its Huntsville facility to create a new four-cylinder production line for both combustion and hybrid eclectic engines.
The Huntsville facility also will grow by 114,000 square feet, the sixth expansion since 2003.
Toyota Alabama has the capacity to build 900,000 engines annually and represents a nearly $1.5 billion investment.
Huntsville received the largest chunk of the company’s overall $383 million investment in new engines announced Tuesday. The rest of the funding is going to facilities in Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.
“Toyota customers want vehicles that are fuel-efficient and electrified,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing and Engineering, Toyota, in a prepared statement.
“These investments allow us to meet customer needs and quickly respond to an evolving market. We are committed to investing in the U.S., and our teams are ready to take on this new challenge.”