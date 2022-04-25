Toyota Field to host UNA football game

Toyota Field is best known for baseball, as expected, but this year, it'll be home to a football game as well.
Officials announced Monday that the University of North Alabama will play in-state rival Jacksonville State University at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Toyota Field. The field will take on a new configuration to handle the gridiron.
The game will be sponsored by MartinFed, a Huntsville-based federal solutions company. Tickets go on sale July 18 through the Trash Pandas box office, with presale opportunities available for UNA or Trash Pandas season ticket-holders.
