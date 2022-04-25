 Skip to main content
Toyota Field to host UNA football game

UNA football helmet on player

Toyota Field is best known for baseball, as expected, but this year, it'll be home to a football game as well. 

Officials announced Monday that the University of North Alabama will play in-state rival Jacksonville State University at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Toyota Field. The field will take on a new configuration to handle the gridiron.

The game will be sponsored by MartinFed, a Huntsville-based federal solutions company. Tickets go on sale July 18 through the Trash Pandas box office, with presale opportunities available for UNA or Trash Pandas season ticket-holders.

