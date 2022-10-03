Toyota Field prepares to host 1st college football game, another economic boost for Madison

A big economic boom is coming to Town Madison.
This comes as Toyota Field prepares to host its first ever college football game at what is otherwise known as the home of the Minor League Baseball team, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Rob Sternberg, senior director of production and entertainment with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, said even back when Toyota Field was just farmland, the idea was always to host non-baseball events.
On Oct. 15, the facility will host its first-ever Division I college football game, which is expected to bring in 10,000 people and generate $1 million in revenue.
The game will be between the University of North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks.
The process of transforming Toyota Field from a baseball field to a football field has already begun. Sod has been laid down, covering much of the infield area.
Sternberg said they'll bring in bleachers on the field, which will help increase the capacity to 10,000 people.
As the city of Madison and area businesses continue to prepare for this game, Sternberg said it should be an unforgettable weekend.
"Any way you slice it, pretty much, this is going to be a historic night for the Trash Pandas, Toyota Field, for Town Madison, for the city of Madison — for the state of Alabama, with the two teams being from Alabama here," said Sternberg.
Sternberg said you can expect economic impacts in Town Madison, as well as in neighboring and partnering hotels.
He added there will be a 9% hotel tax during the weekend of the game.
The game is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Tickets are still available here.