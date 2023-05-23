Town Hall on alleged racisim

At the Guntersville Rec Center, stories were shared and tears shed in a packed room with people who say enough is simply enough.
It was an emotional meeting. Concerns were raised over what some say are racist acts and a school not system not being held accountable.
Many got up and shared stories of kids being called monkeys, being called the the n-word and other derogatory terms.
Both parents and kids got up to share experiences they say theyve endured at Guntersville City Schools.
"My daughter in art was separated by the color of her skin. They had all the white students at one table, and all the students of color at another table. Whenever one of the white students walk to the students of color table, the teacher told her you don’t belong there, get back where you belong," said Lavana Snead, a parent whose children attend Guntersville City Schools.
Some parents at the meeting say they've reached out to the superintendent but haven't heard back since January of this year.
WAAY 31 reached out to the superintendent, we have not heard back at this time.