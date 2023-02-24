Town Creek woman killed in Colbert County wreck

A Town Creek woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck Friday morning in Colbert County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 55-year-old Sondra R. McCutchen was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion about 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
McCutchen was initially taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died of her injuries, ALEA said.
The wreck happened on Alabama 184, about 10 miles east of Muscle Shoals.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.