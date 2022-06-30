Town Creek police investigate fatal shooting

 Skip to main content
Police in Town Creek were called out Thursday evening to the scene of a deadly shooting on Bradley Street.

Though police have not confirmed the information, family members told WAAY 31 the shooting involved a man who shot and killed his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself.

Family members said the girlfriend was killed at a separate location. The man then drove to another house and killed himself there. 

WAAY 31 reached out to the Town Creek Police Department for more information. They have not responded.

This is an active investigation and a developing story. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

