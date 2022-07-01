Town Creek mother shot, killed in front of her small children; suspected shooter kills himself

It's been less than 24 hours since a murder-suicide in Town Creek, and the search for a motive continues.
Police confirmed Friday that 33-year-old Daricus Yarbrough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday night. They say he shot and killed his girlfriend, Sheneaka Davis, before turning the gun on himself.
WAAY 31's I-Team uncovered court documents detailing Yarbrough's past interactions with police in that small town in Lawrence County and also spoke with Yarbrough's family Friday.
Those family members said they are left in disbelief after investigators say Yarbrough went to Davis' house, shot and killed her, then took off to his house, where he was in a brief standoff with law enforcement.
Sources told our newsroom Davis' three children were in the room when she was shot at least twice. Both shootings happened on Bradley Street.
According to court records reviewed by WAAY 31, Yarbrough was accused of attacking the Town Creek police chief on March 29, causing physical injuries. That happened as the chief tried to arrest him.
That case was headed to a grand jury at the time of Thursday's shootings. Yarbrough also had several other charges, including theft and traffic violations, on his criminal record.
Law enforcement sources told WAAY 31 when they arrived at Yarbrough's house, he was armed with a gun and came to the door twice. On the third time, as police planned moving in, he slammed the door shut.
They heard a single shot and found him inside with an injury to his head. He died on the scene.
Yarbrough's family said he had made suicidal threats in recent weeks.
Police had originally received a call about him entering Davis' home minutes earlier. Seconds later, there was a second call to 911 from inside that home as police were en route, saying Davis had been shot.
A motive in the killing has not been released by police. The coroner tells us he ordered autopsies for Yarbrough and Davis, but full results are not expected back from the lab for several weeks.