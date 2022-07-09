Town Creek man killed in Lawrence County crash

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash crash in Lawrence County.
ALEA says the crash happened around 9:30 Friday night on Lawrence County 28, approximately 10 miles south of Moulton.
24-year-old Dylan Sutton, of Town Creek, was fatally injured when the Jeep Wrangler he was driving went off the road and overturned.
Sutton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, ALEA says.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.