Town Creek man dies after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the single-vehicle crash happened about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Alabama 184. That's about 3 miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County.
Corey D. Maxwell, 29, was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene of the crash.
Maxwell was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA said.
His family is heartbroken, telling WAAY 31 the father of two will be missed.
Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or incident should contact ALEA Troopers at 256-383-9212.