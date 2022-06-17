Town Creek Fire Department loses truck in wheat field fire

The Town Creek Fire Department has one less truck for the time being after the truck burned in a wheat fire Thursday.
Chief Donna Campbell shared photos of the burned Truck 502 on Facebook, saying she tried to save it but unfortunately, the flames grew to be too much. She said they were growing up over the front of the truck as she jumped out of the truck.
"Another firefighter was there from another department with me and he tried spraying water on it," Campbell said, but the truck was a total loss.
She said she also lost her helmet in the blaze, as it had been inside the truck at the time.
None of the firefighters who responded to the wheat field fire were injured, Campbell said, giving thanks to the first responders who came out to assist or check on her department.