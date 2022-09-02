Town Creek couple's dog interrupts their fight by attacking, severely injuring both of them

A couple in Lawrence County got into an altercation with each other this week that ended in severe injuries for both of them and the death of their pet dog.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday at a home in the 2400 block of Lawrence County Road 150 in Town Creek.
Deputies arrived at the home to find one person with a dog bite to the neck, while the other had a dog bite to the leg. They were identified as boyfriend and girlfriend.
The couple lived at the home with their pet dog, and investigators say when the couple began fighting Thursday, the dog started attacking them.
By the time deputies got to the home, the dog had been shot twice and left on the porch. A deputy had to put the dog down while on scene, according to the sheriff's office.