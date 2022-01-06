Towing companies prepare to help drivers who slide, wreck due to black ice

Michael Lapp, owner of Lappdog Towing & Recovery, said he and his crew have their tow trucks loaded and ready in the event that black ice does form on the road and people are in need of a tow.
He spoke on how black ice causes wrecks and how drivers can avoid a crash if they start to slide.
“Well, what we normally see is them sliding out of control due to the fact that they’re not paying attention," Lapp said. "Then, when they look, the car feels like it’s sliding. They do press the brakes too hard and turn the opposite direction that they’re sliding, not the direction they’re sliding in, the other way. It’s always good to turn your wheel the way you’re sliding."
If you absolutely have to drive when black ice might be on the road, Lapp said make sure there is plenty of gas in your car and that your car is properly stocked with a blanket, food and water in case you end up off the road and possibly stuck for a long period of time.