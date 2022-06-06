Tourism soars in Rocket City as more people than ever before visit the area

More people than ever before are visiting the Rocket City! New data from the Alabama Tourism Department shows record numbers for 2021, soaring above pre-pandemic travel numbers.
"The place is really happening, it's growing, it's vibrant. People can feel that vibe, and they enjoy themselves while they're here," said Charles Winters, the executive vice president of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
For those of us who live and work in Madison County, we know it's the South's best kept secret. But the secret is getting out, and people want to come see what we have to offer.
"[The tourism department] estimate is 3.7 million people. That's in Madison County alone. And they spent an estimated $1.7 billion," explained Winters.
Millions of people visited in 2021 and spent big bucks while here.
"For every single household in Madison County, that had saved them in 2021 approximately $1,000 in taxes," said Winters.
But what brings people to Rocket City in the first place?
"There's no question, when anybody talks about Huntsville, what they show is the rocket," said Pat Ammons, the senior director of public and media relations for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
Thousands of people visit the U.S. Space & Rocket Center every week.
"We've already had — this fiscal year alone — visitors from all 50 states and 58 countries," said Ammons.
Right down the road from the iconic rocket is another landmark that's gaining some national attention.
"We are so excited that the garden has been named the No. 4 Best Botanical Garden in North America by USA Today 10Best," said the director of communications for the Huntsville Botanical Garden, Anna Beck.
The Huntsville Botanical Garden is now ranked one of the best on this continent, and more than 250,000 people visited in 2021.
"You can come every single day, and there's always something new to see and do. But it's also a travel destination. We see tourists coming in from around the country," said Beck.
Tourists also enjoy events downtown at the Von Braun Center. The venue held 384 ticketed events in 2021, boosting the economy by $43.5 million.
"We truly all benefit when we have a strong hospitality industry, a lot of visitors and a lot of travelers," said Winters.
Madison County previously recorded the most tourists in 2019, with 3.6 million travelers visiting the area.